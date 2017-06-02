› Home ›
Help a parish family in need
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 11:51am
Rick Hohlt
A Lincoln Parish family is in need of our help.
Four-month-old André Sanford III was born Sept. 27 with Amniotic Band Syndrome, which occurs when the unborn baby becomes entangled in fibrous string-like amniotic bands in the womb, restricting blood flow and affecting the baby’s development.
As a result, André lost three fingers on his right hand and doctors amputated his left foot after birth.
Born 28 weeks prematurely, André will require medical attention around the clock for years to come, said LaDana Sanford, André’s mother.
