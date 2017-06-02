› Home ›
Kyle Williams: a return to Bills in store?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 11:38am
in
O.K. Davis
It’s been an off-season of changes for the Buffalo Bills.
A new head coach (Sean McDermott), defensive coordinator (Leslie Frazier) and defensive line coach (Mike Waufle).
But there’s one person whom Bills’ fans hope stays in place.
He’s Kyle Williams, who has been the heart and soul of the team’s defense for the past 11 years.
The five-time Pro Bowler who prepped at Ruston High School prior to a collegiate career at LSU made it clear at the end of the 2016 season that his playing future was up in the air.
