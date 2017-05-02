  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs reel in Herd

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:50am
in
T. Scott Boatright
020517 Tech McCree C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT Junior forward Erik McCree (2) notched his 11th double-double of the season with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech to a 94-90 Conference USA win over Marshall Saturday.

In a high scoring offensive shootout, it all came down to a defensive play that helped Louisiana Tech earn a 94-90 Conference USA win over Marshall Saturday night before 4,804 raucous fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Marshall’s Ajdin Penava appeared to about to tie the game late before Louisiana Tech Derric Jean’s backside block of Penava’s layup attempt with 39 seconds remaining was rebounded by the Bulldogs’ JaQuan Bracey, who was dished it off to Jean, who was then quickly fouled by the Thundering Herd.

