Dunkin’ Dogs reel in Herd
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:50am
T. Scott Boatright
In a high scoring offensive shootout, it all came down to a defensive play that helped Louisiana Tech earn a 94-90 Conference USA win over Marshall Saturday night before 4,804 raucous fans at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Marshall’s Ajdin Penava appeared to about to tie the game late before Louisiana Tech Derric Jean’s backside block of Penava’s layup attempt with 39 seconds remaining was rebounded by the Bulldogs’ JaQuan Bracey, who was dished it off to Jean, who was then quickly fouled by the Thundering Herd.
