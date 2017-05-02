› Home ›
Techsters surge past Marshall, 72-54
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:48am
HUNTINGTON, W.V. — At halftime of Saturday’s Conference USA contest between Louisiana Tech and Marshall, Lady Techster head coach Brooke Stoehr addressed her team, comparing the opening two quarters of play to a pillow fight.
In the second half, Tech (11-11, 6-5 C-USA) took a different type of fight to the floor at the Cam Henderson Center, outscoring Marshall (12-10, 4-7 C-USA) by 18 points in a 72-54 road victory.
It was only Marshall’s third loss at home in 12 games this season.
“I told them at halftime that it looked like neither team wanted to be out there,” Stoehr said.
