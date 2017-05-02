› Home ›
Jaguars edge past GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:46am
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Southern University edged Grambling State 67-66 on Saturday night, ending a two-game slide.
Prudhomme was seven-of-15 from the floor, including three treys for the Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chris Thomas added 17 points and eight rebounds and Tre’lun Banks had 13 points with five rebounds and five assists.
The Jaguars averaged 42 percent shooting from the floor and 71.4 percent from the free throw line compared to 36.5 and 53 percent for Grambling State.
