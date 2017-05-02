› Home ›
GSU remembers Pro Hall of Fame legends
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:39am
Quartet recognized as part of Super Bowl festivities
Will Sutton — GSU Media Bureau
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University President Rick Gallot got word that he was going to the Super Bowl this weekend in the fall while meeting with others, and he was elated. Now that the big weekend is here, he is representing GSU and honoring the four G-Men who became professional football players and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
