GSU remembers Pro Hall of Fame legends

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:39am
Quartet recognized as part of Super Bowl festivities
Will Sutton — GSU Media Bureau
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau Grambling State University Athletics Director Paul Bryant, Wilbert Ellis, GSU President Rick Gallot and Doug Porter gathered Friday at the Eddie Robinson Musuem to talk about the school’s Pro Football Hall of Fame members, who wll be recognized today as part of Super Bowl festivities.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University President Rick Gallot got word that he was going to the Super Bowl this weekend in the fall while meeting with others, and he was elated. Now that the big weekend is here, he is representing GSU and honoring the four G-Men who became professional football players and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

