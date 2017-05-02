› Home ›
Lincoln Prep, Homer split doubleheader
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:36am
in
Emarlyn McMurray (12, above left) and the Lincoln Prep Panthers defeated Homer 71-49 Friday night at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Gramblng while Amber Collinsworth (50, above right) and the Lady Panthers fell to the Pelicans 65-51 in District 1-1A play. Treun Ford led the Panthers (24-5 overall, 11-1 in 1-1A) with 15 points and added two steals while Kae Williams chipped in with 14 points, 12 points, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot while Tavjuhn Turner addd nine points, eight boards and a dish.
