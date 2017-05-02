› Home ›
Hunting shed antlers a sport all its own
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017
Glynn Harris
There is a real good chance that when I hit the woods in a few weeks checking for turkey sign, I’ll find a bonus. Likely, I’ll find a shed buck antler or two. Seldom does a year go by that I don’t run across discarded headgear from a good buck or a dinky little spike or fork-horn.
Now that deer season is over, bucks are starting to drop antlers and there are some people who have taken the sport of looking for shed antlers to a new level; some even belong to clubs whose members compete to see who can find the biggest and the most sheds during the off-season.
