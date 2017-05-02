› Home ›
Recycling pickup expanding
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:23am
in
Program’s popularity prompts switch
Nancy Bergeron
Recycling pickup within the city of Ruston is expanding to once a week beginning March 2.
The popularity of the program plus the volume of recyclables prompted the switch only a month into Ruston’s curbside recycling venture, city officials said.
“What we’ve found is 75 to 80 percent of our trash is recyclable, so the first and third Thursdays (the original pickup schedule) just wasn’t enough,” Mayor Ronny Walker said. “The volume we’re getting is incredible.”
