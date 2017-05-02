› Home ›
Simsboro students learn about King Cakes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:21am
With powdered sugar and green, gold and purple sprinkles scattered across the main table in the Family and Consumer Science room of Simsboro High School, students got a lesson in a Louisiana tradition — the King Cake.
Evelyn Deich, a student teacher from Louisiana Tech University, had one goal in mind with her lesson: expanding students’ knowledge of other cultures.
“I want them to learn how food and culture are connected,” she said. “We wanted them to have a better appreciation for other cultures.”
