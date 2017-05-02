  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Simsboro students learn about King Cakes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:21am
Heather Small Hawley
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY From left, Johanna Escobedo, Reyna Chairez, Baylee Doss and Evelyn Deich arrange the King Cakes made by the students and cut them into pieces for the class.

With powdered sugar and green, gold and purple sprinkles scattered across the main table in the Family and Consumer Science room of Simsboro High School, students got a lesson in a Louisiana tradition — the King Cake.

Evelyn Deich, a student teacher from Louisiana Tech University, had one goal in mind with her lesson: expanding students’ knowledge of other cultures.

“I want them to learn how food and culture are connected,” she said. “We wanted them to have a better appreciation for other cultures.”

