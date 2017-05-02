› Home ›
Board to consider land for city sports complex
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/05/2017 - 12:19am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston aldermen could wrap up the major land acquisition for the city’s new multi-sports recreational complex during their monthly meeting on Monday.
The board is expected to vote on spending slightly more than $1 million to buy a little more than 29 acres located between U.S. Highway 167 south and South Farmerville Street.
The land purchase is one of the items on the agenda for the board’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
Aldermen will also consider:
