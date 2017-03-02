› Home ›
Tech lecturer recognized
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:22am
in
Jeffery Pike named Visionary Educator of the Year
Leader News Service
Jeffrey A. Pike, senior lecturer of civil engineering and construction engineering technology at Louisiana Tech University, has been named the Vantage Health Plan 2016 Visionary Educator of the Year.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos