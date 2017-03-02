  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech lecturer recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:22am
Jeffery Pike named Visionary Educator of the Year
Leader News Service
Jeffrey A. Pike, senior lecturer of civil engineering and construction engineering technology at Louisiana Tech University, has been named the Vantage Health Plan 2016 Visionary Educator of the Year.

