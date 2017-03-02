› Home ›
Spring 2017 enrollment goes up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:20am
in
Leader News Service
Grambling State University starts the spring 2017 semester with a big jump in enrollment, a whopping 4,596 students, a 5.7 percent increase over the spring 2016 enrollment of 4,349.
“We have a great institution, and a good story to tell, and more people are learning about what we have to offer and signing up,” said GSU President Rick Gallot, who started Aug. 1. “We’re aiming to hit 6,000 again, and I know we can do it.”
