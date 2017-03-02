› Home ›
Tech to present ‘She Kills Monsters’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:08am
Katie Brumfield
Go on a magical world premiere adventure full of sword-slinging action, elves, monsters and more with Louisiana Tech University’s Department of Theatre in “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.
Mark D. Guinn returns to the director’s chair after three years to direct this heart-pounding, hilarious show running at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Stone Theatre.
