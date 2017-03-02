› Home ›
Tech soccer team inks 11 players on National Signing Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:03am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team continues to improve with every season, having qualified for the conference tournament four out of the last five years and most recently recording the second most victories in program history with 14 wins.
The 2017 recruiting class will go a long way in helping Tech continue this trend as head coach Kevin Sherry, who will enter his 11th season at the helm, announced on Wednesday the signing of 11 players.
The team lost many core members from last season due to graduation, making certain areas of need a priority for this class.
