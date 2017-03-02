  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech soccer team inks 11 players on National Signing Day

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:03am
in
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team continues to improve with every season, having qualified for the conference tournament four out of the last five years and most recently recording the second most victories in program history with 14 wins.

The 2017 recruiting class will go a long way in helping Tech continue this trend as head coach Kevin Sherry, who will enter his 11th season at the helm, announced on Wednesday the signing of 11 players.

The team lost many core members from last season due to graduation, making certain areas of need a priority for this class.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share