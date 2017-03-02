› Home ›
Lady Techsters topped at Western Kentucky
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:01am
Leader Sports Service
BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr saw her team do a lot of good things Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena, but league leader Western Kentucky University fought off the Lady Techsters in a 67-58 win before 1,127 fans.
Tech (10-11, 5-5 Conference USA) held one of the league’s top offensive teams to only 36 percent shooting and 67 points — many of those coming at the free throw line in the final minute as the Lady Techsters were trying to fight back – but WKU capitalized on 18 offensive rebounds in winning for the 17th time in the 43 meetings.
