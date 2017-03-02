  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters topped at Western Kentucky

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:01am
in
Leader Sports Service
120116 Techsters Stoehr C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech coach Brooke Stoehr could only watch as Western Kentucky pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday en route to a 67-58 win.

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr saw her team do a lot of good things Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena, but league leader Western Kentucky University fought off the Lady Techsters in a 67-58 win before 1,127 fans.

Tech (10-11, 5-5 Conference USA) held one of the league’s top offensive teams to only 36 percent shooting and 67 points — many of those coming at the free throw line in the final minute as the Lady Techsters were trying to fight back – but WKU capitalized on 18 offensive rebounds in winning for the 17th time in the 43 meetings.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share