Dunkin’ Dogs down Hilltoppers, 76-67

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:54am
Boykins hits five 3-pointers, scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Communications - Junior forward Jacobi Boykins (0) connected on five 3-pointers and led Louisiana Tech with 25 points Thursday night as the Bulldogs took a 76-67 Conference USA win over Western Kentucky at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Junior Jacobi Boykins had a chip on his shoulder after having to miss the last game.

That chip on Thursday night led to a game-high 25 points, one shy of his career high, which led Louisiana Tech to a 76-67 victory over WKU in front of 3,802 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Boykins connected on five 3-pointers, all coming in the first half when Tech (15-8, 7-3 C-USA) drained nine as a team. The sharp shooter was one of four starters in double figures on the night — Omar Sherman (15), Erik McCree (14) and Derric Jean (10).

