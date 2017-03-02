› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down Hilltoppers, 76-67
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:54am
in
Boykins hits five 3-pointers, scores 25 to lead Louisiana Tech
Leader Sports Service
Junior Jacobi Boykins had a chip on his shoulder after having to miss the last game.
That chip on Thursday night led to a game-high 25 points, one shy of his career high, which led Louisiana Tech to a 76-67 victory over WKU in front of 3,802 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Boykins connected on five 3-pointers, all coming in the first half when Tech (15-8, 7-3 C-USA) drained nine as a team. The sharp shooter was one of four starters in double figures on the night — Omar Sherman (15), Erik McCree (14) and Derric Jean (10).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos