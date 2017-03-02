› Home ›
Take time to attend events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:48am
Heather Small Hawley
There is never a dull moment in Lincoln Parish, it seems. Even with the colder weather, residents still have plenty of things to tempt them out of their warm homes and in community activities.
Theatre-goers will be especially happy with two upcoming productions by Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities.
The first of these plays is being hosted by Louisiana Tech, and is titled “She Kills Monsters.”
