LA Tech adds 21 new Bulldogs to football team
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:07pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz officially announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, making it a total of 20 new Bulldogs that joined the family on National Signing Day.
In all, the 2017 signing class is balanced as Holtz and his staff brought in nine players on the offensive side of the ball and nine on defense. Additionally, the Bulldogs inked two players on special teams. Tech added 13 players out of high school with six from the junior college ranks.
