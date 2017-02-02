Bearcats’ Mamon, Cougars’ Slusher moving on

Cedar Creek DE headed to West Point; RHS LB to play at Louisiana College
(Left Picture) Photo by ALEX PAFFORD -
Cedar Creek defensive end Nick Slusher (seated second from left) is flanked by his father, his mother and younger brother Ben with teammates and friends standing behind him after he signed a college scholarship Wednesday to attend the United States Military Academy and play football for Army. (Right Picture) Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT -
Ruston High School linebacker Corey Mamon (wearing hat) was flanked (left to right) by his his mother Charlotte Dade, brother Courtney, brother Darius, niece Isabella, and sister-in-law Jennifer after he signed a college scholarship Wednesday to play at Louisiana College. Mamon’s father Chris Dade is pictured standing behind him.
A pair of Lincoln Parish football standouts made their next big steps in the walk of life Wednesday as they signed scholarships to play on the college level.
Cedar Creek defensive end Nick Slusher will head to West Point in the fall to play for Army while Ruston High School linebacker Corey Mamon will continue his athletic career at Louisiana College.
Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.