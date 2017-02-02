  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling State goes big, increases depth in the trenches

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/02/2017 - 12:00pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Grambling State head football coach Broderick Fobbs addresses the media on Wednesday.

Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs knows football games are won in the trenches.

So the Tigers went big with their 2017 signing class, inking 19 players to football scholarships Wednesday with five of those being offensive linemen and five being defensive linemen.

Six of those players weight 295 pounds or more.

“Trenches are extremely important because that’s where the game is won. If you can’t block anyone and you can’t stop anyone from blocking you, teams can enforce their will up on you,” Fobbs said.

