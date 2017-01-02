› Home ›
LA Tech SAAC continues tornado relief drive
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/01/2017 - 11:17am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is spearheading a tornado relief effort in an effort to help raise supplies for those affected by the recent tornados that devastated the Hattiesburg, Mississippi area.
Members of the Tech SAAC will be manning tables at the entrances to the Thomas Assembly Center for this week’s Bulldogs home games against Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday and vs. Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos