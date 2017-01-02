  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prep players picking college teams

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/01/2017 - 11:15am
Louisiana Tech, Grambling State both holding National Signing Day events
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School middle linebacker Corey Mamon (4, above left) is expected so sign on to play collegiately at Louisiana College today while Cedar Creek defensive lineman/tight end Nick Slusher has said he will sign a national letter of intent to play for the U.S. Military Academy.

High school players from across the nation will take the next step in their athletic careers today as they sign college scholarship offers on National Signing Day.

Ruston High School and Cedar Creek will both get in on the action. Ruston middle linebacker Corey Mamon was slated to sign with Louisiana College late this morning while Cedar Creek defensive lineman/tight end was scheduled to sign on with the U.S. Military Academy early this afternoon.

