G-Men top Miss. Valley in overtime
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:16am
GRAMBLING (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lift Grambling State to a 77-74 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.
Tied at 74 in overtime, Mitchell hit a jumper with 21 seconds left to put Grambling State back on top. Chase Cormier got a steal to clinch it with one second remaining, was fouled and went 1 for 2 from the line to pad the final score.
Earlier, Mitchell forced overtime with a steal and took it coast-to-coast with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 64.
