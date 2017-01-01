  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men top Miss. Valley in overtime

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:16am
in
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Grambling State junior forward Averyl Ugba (11), had a blocked shot, 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Tigers’ 77-74 overtime win over Missisippi Valley State Monday night in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

GRAMBLING (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lift Grambling State to a 77-74 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Tied at 74 in overtime, Mitchell hit a jumper with 21 seconds left to put Grambling State back on top. Chase Cormier got a steal to clinch it with one second remaining, was fouled and went 1 for 2 from the line to pad the final score.

Earlier, Mitchell forced overtime with a steal and took it coast-to-coast with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 64.

