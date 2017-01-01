  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Anthony honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:14am
Techster guard LSWA Women’s Player of Week
Leader Sports Service
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech sophomore guard Kierra Anthony (with ball) average 21.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds last week as the Lady Techsters defeated Alabama-Birmingham and fell to Middle Tennessee State.

For the second consecutive week, Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony has been voted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The New Iberia native averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 4-of-7 from the 3-point line and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.

