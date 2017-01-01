› Home ›
Tech’s Anthony honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/31/2017 - 11:14am
in
Techster guard LSWA Women’s Player of Week
Leader Sports Service
For the second consecutive week, Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony has been voted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The New Iberia native averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 4-of-7 from the 3-point line and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.
