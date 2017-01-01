› Home ›
Former Bulldog Allen no longer an anonymous punter
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/30/2017 - 11:42am
O.K. Davis
Pick a punter, any punter at any level.
More times than not, they’ll go unnoticed and unknown away from the field.
They could go through a checkout line at Wal-Mart or Target and the clerk wouldn’t recognize them.
And this after being shown a credit card.
Such is the largely anonymous life led by a punter.
But such an existence is continuing to evolve for Ryan Allen.
That’s what happens when you’re about to play in another Super Bowl and have already been on an NFL championship team.
