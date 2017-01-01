  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU teams to host Mississippi Valley

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/30/2017 - 11:29am
Grambling State University’s basketball will play host to Mississippi Valley State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader. Jazmine Torian (20 above) and the Lady Tigers top off against the Delta Devils at 5:30 p.m. in the Frederick C. Hodby Assembly Center while the men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU Media Bureau

