  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tennis Techsters win home opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/30/2017 - 11:27am
in
Leader Sports Service
013017 Tech Sramkova C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Communictions - Louisiana Tech senior Marta Sramkova picked up wins in singles and doubles Sunday in the Tennis Techsters win over Sam Houston State.

In a hard fought match on Sunday afternoon versus Sam Houston State, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team managed to come away with big point after big point in what ultimately resulted in a 6-1 victory at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.

A late rally on court one sealed the doubles point for Tech (2-2) which was followed by five wins on the singles courts, one coming in a third set and two more finishing in second-set tiebreakers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share