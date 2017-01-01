› Home ›
Tennis Techsters win home opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/30/2017 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
In a hard fought match on Sunday afternoon versus Sam Houston State, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team managed to come away with big point after big point in what ultimately resulted in a 6-1 victory at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
A late rally on court one sealed the doubles point for Tech (2-2) which was followed by five wins on the singles courts, one coming in a third set and two more finishing in second-set tiebreakers.
