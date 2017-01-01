› Home ›
Keep watch on diversity
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:34am
in
Man who filed deseg suit pleased with unitary status
Derek J. Amaya
The Grambling man who filed a lawsuit against the Lincoln Parish public school system said he is happy to hear the system under unitary status rather than going back to a “dark place.”
Birdex Copeland said he will hold parish school Superintendent Mike Milstead and the Lincoln Parish School Board to their word on continuing to monitor student and teacher diversity.
“I compliment the school system from coming from that dark time,” Copeland said. “But it’s important that we continue to monitor what the school system does.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos