› Home ›
Louisiana Delta Community College, Tech formalize partnership
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:29am
in
Leader News Service
“Better together” applies to many ventures and it is certainly true when considering higher education institutions and their abilities to serve students, employers, and the region.
Louisiana Delta Community College and Louisiana Tech University formalized their commitment to ensure students have pathways from one institution to the other.
The agreement address cross enrollment for developmental courses in mathematics and English and is a strong movement toward greater partnership between the two institutions.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos