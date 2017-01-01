› Home ›
Always welcome: Local woman named Ambassador of the Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:28am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Sonja Burris knows what it’s like to own a small business. That’s why she tries to attend every ribbon cutting, groundbreaking, networking event or other opportunity through which she can show support for the business community.
“I don’t ever miss one if I’m going to be around,” Burris said.
That level of commitment, plus her involvement with a litany of other Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce programs earned Burris the chamber’s 2016 Ambassador of the Year award.
