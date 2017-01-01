  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Always welcome: Local woman named Ambassador of the Year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:28am
in
Nancy Bergeron
012917 faces - burris C.jpg
Submitted photo Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 2016 Ambassador of the Year Sonja Burris opens the door for a visitor to the chamber office. Burris said she sees part of an ambassador’s role as being the face of the chamber throughout the community.

Sonja Burris knows what it’s like to own a small business. That’s why she tries to attend every ribbon cutting, groundbreaking, networking event or other opportunity through which she can show support for the business community.

“I don’t ever miss one if I’m going to be around,” Burris said.

That level of commitment, plus her involvement with a litany of other Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce programs earned Burris the chamber’s 2016 Ambassador of the Year award.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share