› Home ›
Future looks brighter for school system
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:23am
in
Rick Hohlt
More than 50 years after a desegregation lawsuit was filed against the Lincoln Parish public school system, the system has been deemed unitary.
U.S. District Judge Robert James handed down the unitary declaration earlier this month, effectively ending the lawsuit.
Unitary status means the school district is no longer under federal court supervision and no longer has to make yearly reports on their desegregation status.
But don’t expect a return to the pre-lawsuit ways.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos