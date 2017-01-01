› Home ›
Take precautions with influenza
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:23am
T. Scott Boatright
It’s time to break out the Germ-X. There’s a bug crawling around the Boatright house.
Our youngest daughter got it first, and now our oldest one is in bed, feverish and feeling miserable.
Both doctor offices we used were booked until Monday, and we have an appointment scheduled for early that morning. I’m just hoping it’s not the flu.
Cases of the seasonal flu have reached epidemic levels, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
