  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Take precautions with influenza

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:23am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

It’s time to break out the Germ-X. There’s a bug crawling around the Boatright house.
Our youngest daughter got it first, and now our oldest one is in bed, feverish and feeling miserable.

Both doctor offices we used were booked until Monday, and we have an appointment scheduled for early that morning. I’m just hoping it’s not the flu.

Cases of the seasonal flu have reached epidemic levels, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share