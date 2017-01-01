› Home ›
Attitude toward work affects gratitude for job
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 1:18am
in
Byron Moore
Question: I thought I would be a lot closer to being able to retire now. But I may be working a lot longer. I guess I’m OK with that, but how many others are in my situation? It seems to me it could be a lot.
Answer: Your instincts are correct. There are a lot of people who will be waiting quite a while longer before they are able to retire.
But while you are waiting, consider the difference between waiting in line at Disney World or waiting in line at the drivers license bureau. Both involve waiting, but the sense of anticipation could not be more divergent.
