Techsters topped by MTSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:56am
Leader Sports Service
Ty Petty and Alex Johnson combined for 49 points and Middle Tennessee State scored 34 fourth quarter points to down Louisiana Tech 79-65 Saturday afternoon in Conference USA action at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The Blue Raiders (12-8, 7-2 C-USA) snapped Tech’s three-game winning streak in a game that saw the Lady Techsters (10-10, 5-4 C-USA) lead by three with just over six minutes to play before Middle Tennessee rallied.
