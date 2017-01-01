  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Techsters topped by MTSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
012917 Techsters Anthony C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com Kierra Anthony tied (4) her career-high with 23 points but Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters fell 79-65 to Middle Tennessee Saturday in Ruston.

Ty Petty and Alex Johnson combined for 49 points and Middle Tennessee State scored 34 fourth quarter points to down Louisiana Tech 79-65 Saturday afternoon in Conference USA action at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Blue Raiders (12-8, 7-2 C-USA) snapped Tech’s three-game winning streak in a game that saw the Lady Techsters (10-10, 5-4 C-USA) lead by three with just over six minutes to play before Middle Tennessee rallied.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share