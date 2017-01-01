  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Tigers edge past Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:53am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU Media Bureau Shakyla Hill lead Grambling with 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State held off a late rally attempt by Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Lady Tigers took a 56-54 win in Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Three straight field goals, two by Monisha Neal and one by Jazmine Torian put Grambling up 55-51 with 1:09 remaining, with UAPB getting a late chance when Torian missed her second free throw, which was rebounded by the Golden Lions’ Malaik Muhammed.

