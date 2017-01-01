› Home ›
Lady Tigers edge past Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:53am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State held off a late rally attempt by Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Lady Tigers took a 56-54 win in Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Three straight field goals, two by Monisha Neal and one by Jazmine Torian put Grambling up 55-51 with 1:09 remaining, with UAPB getting a late chance when Torian missed her second free throw, which was rebounded by the Golden Lions’ Malaik Muhammed.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos