› Home ›
Tech releases 2017 football schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:45am
in
Bulldogs’ upcoming slate features seven games at home
Leader Sports Service
Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2017 football schedule Thursday, which features a program record seven home games for Louisiana Tech next season and officially completes the 12-game slate for the Bulldogs.
The 14-team alignment for the 2017 season will feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests. The alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos