Tech releases 2017 football schedule

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:45am
Bulldogs’ upcoming slate features seven games at home
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com Louisiana Tech begins the 2017 football season with back-to-back home games against in-state foe Northwestern State on Sept. 2 followed by the Bulldogs hosting Mississippi State out of the SEC on Sept. 9 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Conference USA officials announced the league’s 2017 football schedule Thursday, which features a program record seven home games for Louisiana Tech next season and officially completes the 12-game slate for the Bulldogs.

The 14-team alignment for the 2017 season will feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests. The alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division.

