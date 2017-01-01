› Home ›
Lincoln Prep splits with Plain Dealing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:43am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School maintained control of District 1-1A Friday night as the Panthers roared to a 73-49 home win over Plain Dealing at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Tylan Dean topped the Panthers (23-4, 10-0 in 1-1A) with 26 points while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
Chanse Robinson added 19 points, 12 points and two blocks for the Panthers, while Kae Williams chipped in with 14 points, 10 boards, six dishes, four blocks and two steals.
Lincoln Prep 59, D’Arbonne Woods 33
