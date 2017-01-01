  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tigers roar past UAPB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:42am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU Media Bureau Irving Mitchelll led Grambling State with 17 points in the Tigers’ win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State used a late run to pull away Saturday evening as the Tigers roared to a 61-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The game started off tight, but the Tigers turned it up in the final five minutes of the first half, capping things off with a dunk from Ervin Mitchell with 1:54 left before intermission.
Neither team scored the rest of the stanza as GSU led 25-18 at the end of the first quarter.

