› Home ›
Tigers roar past UAPB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:42am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State used a late run to pull away Saturday evening as the Tigers roared to a 61-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The game started off tight, but the Tigers turned it up in the final five minutes of the first half, capping things off with a dunk from Ervin Mitchell with 1:54 left before intermission.
Neither team scored the rest of the stanza as GSU led 25-18 at the end of the first quarter.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos