Tech’s Taylor, GSU’s Williams get one catch each in Senior Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:39am
T. Scott Boatright
MOBILE, Ala. — Brigham Young’s Harvey Langi intercepted a two-point pass attempt in the final two minutes Saturday to save preserving a 16-15 victory for the South team over the North.
The win was the second straight and fourth in five years in the 68th annual college football all-star game for the South, which now leads the series 34-28-3 (the game used an AFC vs. NFC format from 1991-93).
