Tech tennis to host Sam Houston State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:34am
Leader Sports Service

After back-to-back games against top 25 teams on the road, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will play in its home opener against Sam Houston State at 1 p.m. today at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.

Tech (1-2) is coming off a 7-0 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M in College Station, but the score could have easily been 4-3 as three singles matches went to a third set.

One of those third-set matches was by senior Jazmin Britos who took the 85th-ranked singles player to a third set super breaker at the No. 1 position before falling.

