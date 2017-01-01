› Home ›
Tech tennis to host Sam Houston State
After back-to-back games against top 25 teams on the road, the Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team will play in its home opener against Sam Houston State at 1 p.m. today at the LA Tech Tennis Complex.
Tech (1-2) is coming off a 7-0 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M in College Station, but the score could have easily been 4-3 as three singles matches went to a third set.
One of those third-set matches was by senior Jazmin Britos who took the 85th-ranked singles player to a third set super breaker at the No. 1 position before falling.
