Grambling State National Black College Championship Parade Photo Gallery

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:27am
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Top Left: Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs, center, was flanked by daughters Kyndal and Rylee as he led the way Saturday as a parade honoring the Black College Football national champions was held on the GSU campus.

Top Right: Even Ruston mayor Ronny Walker got in on the action honoring the GSU football team.

Middle: The Grambling State World Famed Marching Tiger Band was on hand to perform during Saturday’s parade.

Bottom: The national champion Tigers strutted their stuff during the parade.

