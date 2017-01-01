› Home ›
Grambling State National Black College Championship Parade Photo Gallery
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/29/2017 - 12:27am
in
Top Left: Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs, center, was flanked by daughters Kyndal and Rylee as he led the way Saturday as a parade honoring the Black College Football national champions was held on the GSU campus.
Top Right: Even Ruston mayor Ronny Walker got in on the action honoring the GSU football team.
Middle: The Grambling State World Famed Marching Tiger Band was on hand to perform during Saturday’s parade.
Bottom: The national champion Tigers strutted their stuff during the parade.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos