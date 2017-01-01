› Home ›
Local family seeks community’s help
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 12:13pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
The city of Grambling is asking the community to help one of its own families.
Four-month-old André Sanford III was born on Sept. 27 with Amniotic Band Syndrome, which occurs when the unborn baby becomes entangled in fibrous string-like amniotic bands in the womb, restricting blood flow and affecting the baby’s development.
As a result, André lost three fingers on his right hand and doctors amputated his left foot after birth.
André was born 28 weeks prematurely and will require medical attention around the clock for years to come, said LaDana Sanford, André’s mother.
