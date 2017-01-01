› Home ›
Local pastor honored with scholarship from Duke University
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 12:04pm
Christian pastors from across the United States, including Ruston resident, Pastor Bakari K. Beckwith, senior pastor at Victory Temple Church of Greater Winnsboro in Franklin Parish, has been named an honorary recipient of The Duke Endowment 2017 Scholarship.
This seminary scholarship will allow Beckwith to attend Duke Divinity School of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina this spring.
While there he will immerse himself in learning and renewal through self-directed study, worship and prayer.
