Tri-State Dressage Society holds banquet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 12:02pm
Leader News Service
Tri-State Dressage Society recently held its 2016 Annual Awards Banquet at the Shreveport Club.
A non-profit Group Member Organization of the United States Dressage Federation, TSDS includes competitors from Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana, with local equestrians from Dubach, Ruston, Quitman, and the Monroe/West Monroe area.
This year’s dressage champions received logo-embroidered tack organizer bags; western dressage champion had a personalized belt buckle; and reserve champions placed with custom designed logo, lettered and engraved silver key chains.
