NCLAC presents ‘Shake ‘Em On Down’ on Feb. 2
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:59am
Cara Beth Bule
NCLAC is excited to present “Shake ‘Em On Down: The Blues According to Fred McDowell” with director and producer Joe York as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dixie Center for the Arts.
Following a screening of the film, the filmmaker will engage the audience in a discussion about the film and his work.
Tickets are available for $5 ($3 student tickets) at the door.
