Check out Tech’s art exhibit
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:45am
Heather Small Hawley
For a fourth consecutive year, Louisiana Tech University School of Design is hosting the Louisiana Biennial: National Juried Exhibition in the F. Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center.
While the art came from all over the nation, some of the highest award winners were from right here in Louisiana.
In fact, there were several artists from Lincoln Parish whose pieces were selected to be in the gallery.
