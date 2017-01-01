› Home ›
Community helps Watts achieve dream
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:42am
in
Rick Hohlt
Thanks to the Ruston-Lincoln Parish community, Miss Grambling State University is seeing her dream become a reality.
Astra Watts, a senior pre-med major will be one of 10 campus queens from historically black colleges and universities to be featured in Ebony, a national magazine focused on African American audiences.
Watts competed against more than 60 HBCU queens around the country with the hopes of landing a coveted spot in the Top 10.
People were allowed to vote for their favorite HBCU queens up to three times each day during the contest, which ended Jan. 18.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos