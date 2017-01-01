  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech falls in brawl-ball game at UAB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:40am
Dunkin’ Dogs finish with only four players on court after mass ejections
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech Omar Sherman (24) scored 12 points in the Bulldogs’ loss at UAB Thursday night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — When the final shot went up at Bartow Arena on Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama, only four Bulldogs were left standing on the court, one coach and one trainer on the bench as an outnumbered Louisiana Tech squad fell to UAB, 79-70.

Basketball wasn’t be the story of the night though, as seven UAB players were ejected and eight Bulldogs suffered the same fate.

