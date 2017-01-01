  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters rally past Blazers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:37am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athletics Communications - Kierra Anthony’s (with ball) jumper with five seconds remaining Thursday lifted Louisiana Tech to a 64-63 win over UAB.

After Alabama-Birmingham’s forward Kara Rawls hit a layup with 6:53 to play in the game giving the Blazers a 58-42 lead, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr called a timeout.

Her message during the timeout? Fight until the buzzer and you still have a chance to win.

Stoehr’s message hit home.

Kierra Anthony hit an off-balance baseline jumper with 5.3 seconds to play capping a furious rally and giving Louisiana Tech a 64-63 win over UAB before 1,526 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.

