Lady Techsters rally past Blazers
Fri, 01/27/2017
Leader Sports Service
After Alabama-Birmingham’s forward Kara Rawls hit a layup with 6:53 to play in the game giving the Blazers a 58-42 lead, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr called a timeout.
Her message during the timeout? Fight until the buzzer and you still have a chance to win.
Stoehr’s message hit home.
Kierra Anthony hit an off-balance baseline jumper with 5.3 seconds to play capping a furious rally and giving Louisiana Tech a 64-63 win over UAB before 1,526 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.
